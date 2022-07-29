Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first U.S., Canada tour

July 29 (Reuters) - Italian rockers Maneskin, winners of the 2021 Eurovision song contest, will tour North America for the first time starting in October.

The musicians' hit singles include “Beggin’”, “I Want To Be Your Slave” and “Supermodel.”

One of a few guitar bands in the rock and roll mainstream, Maneskin have a fan base that includes Miley Cyrus, Angelina Jolie, Jared Leto and Keith Richards.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Editing by Josie Kao)

((Josie.Kao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.