Italian retailer OVS to sell new shares to seize M&A opportunities

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian retailer OVS OVS.MI said on Friday it plans to issue new shares worth up to 80 million euros ($95 million) to seize M&A opportunities in the country that are popping up amid the coronavirus crisis.

OVS, like other European retailers, was hard hit by the outbreak of the health emergency and a national lockdown last spring that led to shop closures for over two months. Earlier this month Italy's government approved new restrictions to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

The group's main shareholder, investment group TIP - TAMBURI Investment Partners TIP.MI, agreed to subscribe the capital increase pro quota.

OVS said that a shareholder meeting to vote on the new share offering will take place in December.

The retailer added that preliminary results to Oct. 30 showed a 6% increase in third-quarter turnover to 360 million euros, recovering from a drop seen in the first half of the year.

($1 = 0.8458 euros)

