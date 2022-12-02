Italian publisher De Agostini moves to take DeA Capital private

Adds shares

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Italian family-owned publisher group De Agostini said on Friday it planned to take private its vehicle for financial investments DeA Capital DEA.MIspending up to 128.6 million euros ($135.43 million) to buy out other investors.

De Agostini will pay 1.50 euros for each share it does not already own in DeA Capital, a 31.1% premium to Thursday's closing price, it said in a statement.

Shares in Dea Capital failed to start trading at open and were indicated up 29.4% at 1.48 euros each by 0813 GMT.

The Italian publisher group, which earlier this week had denied plans to sell Dea Capital, currently holds a 67% stake in the asset management company. ($1 = 0.9496 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Valentina Za)

