Italian publisher De Agostini launches bid to delist DeA Capital

December 02, 2022 — 02:04 am EST

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Italian publisher group De Agostini said on Friday it planned to buy out other investors in its vehicle for financial investments DeA Capital DEA.MI for up to 128.6 million euros ($135.43 million) to take it private.

De Agostini will pay 1.50 euros for each share not held in DeA Capital, a 31.1% premium to Thursday's closing price, it said in a statement.

The Italian publisher group, which earlier this week had denied plans to sell Dea Capital, currently holds a 67% stake in the asset management company.

