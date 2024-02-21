Italian prosecutors probe Edenred unit over 2019 public tender

Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates shares, adds milestone

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French vouchers company Edenred EDEN.PA said on Wednesday its Italian unit Edenred Italia was being investigated by the public prosecutor's office in Rome over an allegedly fraudulent public tender launched in 2019.

"Edenred is at the disposal of the Italian judicial authorities to provide all necessary explanations," the company said in a statement.

In a separate statement, without naming Edenred, the public prosecutor's office at the Court of Rome said a judge had issued a decree to seize assets worth about 20 million euros ($22 million) in "a leading company operating in the sector of services for public and private companies".

At 1403 GMT, Edenred shares were down 12.2%, heading for their biggest daily fall in nearly four years.

"The share price reaction today seems to be either pricing in 1) A very large fine 2) Systemic issues with tendering across the Edenred business," analyst Michael Field from Morningstar told Reuters in an e-mail.

The prosecutor's office in Italy added it had placed under investigation four executives who took turns in charge of the company in question.

The seizure and investigation - which is into alleged fraudulent activity "to the detriment of the state" - is related to the award of meal vouchers to Italy's public administration, it added.

"Edenred cannot comment while the judicial investigation is underway, but is confident of the outcome," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9255 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho, Emilio Parodi and Diana Mandiá; Editing by Jan Harvey, Mark Potter and David Evans)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.