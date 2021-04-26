Italian private equity Clessidra buys majority of Mondodelvino wineries

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Italian private equity firm Clessidra said on Monday it bought a majority stake in wine group Mondodelvino after recently acquiring its bigger rival Botter.

The fund aims to create the biggest private player in the Italian wine sector, with some 350 million euros in revenues, in a very fragmented market which has recently attracted interest from private equity firms.

Mondodelvino, headed by the Martini family, reported 120 million euros in revenues last year. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

