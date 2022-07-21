Italian Prime Minister Draghi to see president, expected to resign

Contributor
Crispian Balmer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told parliament on Thursday that he was going to see President Sergio Mattarella and inform him of his intentions after three coalition parties withdrew their support for his government.

ROME, July 21 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told parliament on Thursday that he was going to see President Sergio Mattarella and inform him of his intentions after three coalition parties withdrew their support for his government.

Political sources have said he will resign, almost certainly opening the way for early elections in October.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer Editing by Keith Weir)

((crispian.balmer@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: crispian.balmer.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters