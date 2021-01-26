Italian prime minister confirms to cabinet that he is resigning -govt source

ROME, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed to his cabinet on Tuesday that he will shortly hand in his resignation to the head of state, a government source said.

Conte hopes President Sergio Mattarella will give him a mandate to form a new government with broader backing in parliament, political sources have said.

Conte lost his absolute majority in the upper house Senate last week when a junior partner, the Italia Viva party headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, quit in a row over the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis and economic recession.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

