News & Insights

Italian power company A2A sees 2035 core profit over 3.2 bln euros

March 12, 2024 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by Romolo Tosiani for Reuters ->

Adds full-year net profit, revenue, dividend in paragraphs 4-5

March 12 (Reuters) - Italy's largest regional power utility A2A A2.MI sees in 2035 a core profit (EBITDA) above 3.2 billion euros ($3.50 billion), according to a 2024-2035 industrial plan issued on Tuesday.

Under the plan the group expects to boost investments to 22 billion euros, with 44% allocated to businesses with low volatility.

"The extraordinary operation of 1.2 billion euros for the expansion of the power grid also fits, allowing us to reach a RAB of 3.4 billion euros by 2035, consolidating our position as Italy's second-largest operator," CEO Renato Mazzoncini said in a statement.

A2A also posted on Tuesday the full-year results with a net profit of 659 million euros, up 64% from a year earlier, while its revenue stood at 14.76 billion euros, down 36% due to the downward trend of commodity prices.

The Milan-based utility proposed to distribute 0.0958 euros per share, up 6% from last year.

($1 = 0.9145 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Tom Hogue)

((Romolo.Tosiani@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.