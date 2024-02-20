News & Insights

Italian power company A2A posts 30% jump in full-year profit

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

February 20, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy's largest regional power utility A2A A2.MI on Tuesday posted a 30% jump in full-year core profit to 1.93 billion euros ($2.09 billion).

"An extraordinary result reached thanks to the balanced contribution of all our business units and in particular to the increase in the production of energy from renewable sources," CEO Renato Mazzoncini said in a statement.

The Milan-based company's net debt at the end of 2023 stood at 4.68 billion euros, slightly below a 4.76 billion euro forecast by brokerage Equita.

