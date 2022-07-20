Italian PM Draghi wins confidence vote, but three parties snub motion

Contributors
Angelo Amante Reuters
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi won a confidence motion in the upper house Senate on Wednesday, but three main coalition parties refused to take part in the vote, effectively torpedoing his administration.

ROME, July 20 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi won a confidence motion in the upper house Senate on Wednesday, but three main coalition parties refused to take part in the vote, effectively torpedoing his administration.

The motion asked the house to approve a speech made by Draghi earlier in the day, when he demanded unity from his coalition allies. The vote was approved by 95 to 38 with many dozens of senators absenting themselves.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters