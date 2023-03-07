Italian payments group Nexi reports rising transaction volumes

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

March 07, 2023 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

Adds detail, quote

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi's NEXII.MI transaction volumes accelerated in the first eight weeks of this year by 17% from the same period last year, it said as it posted annual earnings in line with expectations and confirmed guidance for 2023.

Europe's biggest payments firm by volumes reported a 7% rise in revenue to 3.26 billion euros ($3.5 billion) last year and also hit its core profit goal with a 14% jump to 1.62 billion euros.

Nexi's core profit margin, meanwhile, rose by more than three percentage points to 49%.

"We start 2023 determined to grow in all geographies, increasing margins and cash generation," CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Alvise Armellini and David Goodman)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.