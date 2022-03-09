Italian ministry tells firms to source durum wheat from Canada

ROME, March 9 (Reuters) - In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Italian firms can source durum wheat from Canada, the Italian industry ministry said in a statement following meetings on Wednesday with various firms and associations.

The statement added that alternative suppliers for clay, iron and sunflower seeds had not yet been found.

Ukraine and Russia are two of the largest commodities' producers in the world and the ongoing conflict is roiling markets as manufacturers fret over how they will secure alternative supplies.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

