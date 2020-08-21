Italian minister says majority shareholder cannot control broadband operator

Contributor
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Italy's single broadband network operator cannot be controlled by a majority shareholder, the deputy industry minister said on Friday, after Telecom Italia (TIM) said it would not accept less than 50% of any network.

ROME, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italy's single broadband network operator cannot be controlled by a majority shareholder, the deputy industry minister said on Friday, after Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI said it would not accept less than 50% of any network.

The Italian government is trying to negotiate a deal between the phone group and Open Fiber, jointly owned by state lender CDP and utility Enel ENEI.MI, to merge fibre assets and create a single national champion.

But progress has been delayed as it seeks solutions to governance and regulation issues.

"Under a regulatory and antitrust profile, a single network company that supplies wholesale access services to all operators cannot be in the hands of a single, vertically integrated majority shareholder, " Stefano Buffagni told the daily La Repubblica.

He had been asked about TIM wanting to continue to be the majority shareholder of any future network.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.85224324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More