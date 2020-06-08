Italian mask maker GVS says to seek up to 1.4 bln euro valuation in IPO

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Italy's GVS said it would sell shares at between 7.0-8.3 euros each in an initial public offering in Milan, valuing the filter maker at up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.58 billion) after COVID-19 boosted demand for protective masks and filters for medical ventilators.

GVS said in a statement Capital Research and Management had committed to buying 9.3% of the offering.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.