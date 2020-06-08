Italian mask maker GVS says to seek up to 1.4 bln euro valuation in IPO

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Italy's GVS said it would sell shares at between 7.0-8.3 euros each in an initial public offering in Milan, valuing the filter maker at up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.58 billion) after COVID-19 boosted demand for protective masks and filters for medical ventilators.

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Italy's GVS said it would sell shares at between 7.0-8.3 euros each in an initial public offering in Milan, valuing the filter maker at up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.58 billion) after COVID-19 boosted demand for protective masks and filters for medical ventilators.

GVS said in a statement Capital Research and Management had committed to buying 9.3% of the offering.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters