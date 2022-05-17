Commodities
ZGN

Italian luxury group Zegna sees sales above 2 bln euros in mid-term

Contributor
Claudia Cristoferi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Italy's Zegna aims for revenues to exceed 2 billion euros ($2.10 billion) in the medium term, up from the 1.29 billion euros posted last year, the fashion group said on Tuesday at its first Capital Markets Day since its debut on Wall Street in late 2021.

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Zegna ZGN.N aims for revenues to exceed 2 billion euros ($2.10 billion) in the medium term, up from the 1.29 billion euros posted last year, the fashion group said on Tuesday at its first Capital Markets Day since its debut on Wall Street in late 2021.

The family-owned group targets an adjusted operating profit margin of "at least" 15% in the mid-term from a level of around 10% achieved in 2021.

Zegna made its debut on the New York stock exchange in December after a merger with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Italian private equity firm Investindustrial and chaired by former UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti.

($1 = 0.9539 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((Claudia.Cristoferi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3480848422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZGN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular