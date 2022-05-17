Italian luxury group Zegna sees sales above 2 bln euros in mid-term

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Zegna ZGN.N aims for revenues to exceed 2 billion euros ($2.10 billion) in the medium term, up from the 1.29 billion euros posted last year, the fashion group said on Tuesday at its first Capital Markets Day since its debut on Wall Street in late 2021.

The family-owned group targets an adjusted operating profit margin of "at least" 15% in the mid-term from a level of around 10% achieved in 2021.

Zegna made its debut on the New York stock exchange in December after a merger with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Italian private equity firm Investindustrial and chaired by former UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti.

($1 = 0.9539 euros)

