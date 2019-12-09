Italian judge takes until Jan.21 to rule on Mediaset's MFE holding-source

An Italian judge will examine on Jan. 21 a request by France's Vivendi to suspend a corporate reorganisation at Italian broadcaster Mediaset, effectively putting the overhaul on hold at least until then, a legal source said.

Controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset is pursuing a plan to create a pan-European TV champion by merging its Italian and Spanish TL5.MC businesses under a Dutch holding company dubbed MfE.

Vivendi, which is Mediaset's second largest shareholder with a 29% stake, is challenging the corporate overhaul in court, saying it harms minority shareholders.

On Jan. 10, a meeting of Mediaset shareholders will be called to approve amendments to MfE's by-laws introduced to comply with indications previously received by the court.

