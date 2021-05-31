Italian insurer UnipolSai raises stake in Popolare di Sondrio to 9%

Adds detail, background

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italian insurer UnipolSai US.MI said on Monday it had increased its stake in regional bank Banca Popolare di Sondrio BPSI.MI to around 9.01%.

Last week the insurance group bought a stake of around 4% in the lender to take its overall holding to 6.9% in a move that could have repercussions for ongoing consolidation in Italy's banking sector.

Italy's No 2 insurer is the top investor in Italy's fifth-largest lender BPER Banca EMII.MI with a stake of nearly 20% and has been the leading force behind BPER's merger ambitions.

Unipol head Carlo Cimbri said in an interview in March that Popolare di Sondrio was "the most natural" tie-up option for BPER.

In a statement UnipolSai said that after the latest purchases it held directly 40.85 million shares in Popolare di Sondrio.

Popolare di Sondrio is Italy's only large cooperative bank that has yet to comply with rules forcing such lenders to drop the cooperative status, which effectively prevents takeovers.

