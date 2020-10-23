Italian infrastructure fund F2i buys 80% in Sardinia's Olbia airport

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure fund F2i said on Friday it had bought a controlling stake in the company running the airport of Olbia, on Sardinia's Costa Smeralda.

The transaction between F2i's unit specialising in airports and regional airline Alisarda will be subject to approval from a number of authorities, including the Italian government.

Alisarda was supported by Houlihan Lokey as sole financial advisor.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie)

