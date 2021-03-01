Italian high-tech group SECO eyes listing in H1

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Italy's SECO plans to list on the Milan Stock Exchange through an offer of existing and new shares in the first half of 2021, the high-tech group said on Monday, as it seeks to fuel growth and expand abroad.

SECO, which develops embedded microcomputers and 'internet of things' solutions, reported revenues of 76.1 million euros ($91.63 million) in the first half of 2020, with adjusted core earnings of 15.9 million euros, up 35.3% from a year earlier.

"Thanks to the excellent results achieved in 2020 despite the pandemic and given the growth prospects for this year... SECO is ready to list," Chief Execeutive Massimo Mauri said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs and Mediobanca are acting as joint global coordinators in the IPO.

In February sources told Reuters that the group planned to list up to 40% of its shares to take advantage of investors' interest for technology stocks.

($1 = 0.8305 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

