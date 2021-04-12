Italian high-tech company SECO to list 40-45% of share capital

Adds details

MILANO, April 12 (Reuters) - Italian high-tech group SECO said on Monday it aimed to float up to 45% of its share capital through an initial public offering on the Milan stock exchange.

SECO plans to sell up to 37.8 million shares, of which up 27 million will be newly issued. The size of the offer could be increased by up to 15% through an overallotment option.

SECO, which develops embedded microcomputers and 'internet of things' solutions, will use cash from the new share sale for acquisitions and international expansion.

Tuscany-based SECO expects to launch the offer in the second quarter, making it the second listing on the Milan bourse's main market this year following the debut in March of biotech firm Philogen PHIL.MI.

Goldman Sachs and Mediobanca are acting as joint global coordinators for the IPO.

