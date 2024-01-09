News & Insights

Italian healthcare group GSD working with MS on options - sources

January 09, 2024 — 09:28 am EST

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gruppo San Donato (GSD) has asked Morgan Stanley to examine strategic options for Italy's largest private healthcare group, including an initial public offering or the sale of a minority stake, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday that the group's sole shareholder, the Rotelli family, was considering the sale of a 20% stake or a listing.

GSD posted revenues of 1.88 billion euros ($2.06 billion) in 2022, up 7% from a year earlier, with a core profit of around 155 million euros.

Under a drive to grow revenue by consolidating Europe's healthcare sector, GSD last year bought a majority stake in Polish cardiovascular care company American Heart of Poland.

The group, which operates 56 medical sites in Italy, is active also in the Middle East and in North Africa. ($1 = 0.9143 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Valentina Za)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

