Italian group LimaCorporate picks banks for IPO - sources

Adds BNP Paribas as one of the global coordinators in second paragraph

ROME, June 21 (Reuters) - Italian medical devices group LimaCorporate has picked Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca as global coordinators for an initial public offering in Milan, several sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Two separate sources said French bank BNP Paribas was also one of the global coordinators for the IPO.

Swedish private equity firm EQT EQTAB.ST bought the Italian group, which provides orthopaedic solutions to surgeons, from Ardian in 2016.

EQT declined to comment.

Reuters reported in May that EQT was weighing options, including a possible IPO for LimaCorporate.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Gavin Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4232;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.