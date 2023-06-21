Italian group LimaCorporate picks banks for IPO - sources

ROME, June 21 (Reuters) - Italian medical devices group LimaCorporate has picked Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Mediobanca as global coordinators for an initial public offering in Milan, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Swedish private equity firm EQT EQTAB.ST bought the Italian group, which provides orthopaedic solutions to surgeons, from Ardian in 2016.

EQT declined to comment.

Reuters reported in May that EQT was weighing options, including a possible IPO for LimaCorporate.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Gavin Jones)

