Italian govt bond yields fall sharply as Mario Draghi looks set to become PM

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell sharply in early trade on Wednesday after President Sergio Mattarella looked set to ask former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a government of national unity.

Italy's 10-year bond yield tumbled 8 basis points on the day to 0.57% IT10YR=RR at 720 GMT, touching the lowest level in almost two weeks. The closely-watched gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields narrowed to 104 bps from 113 bps late Tuesday DE10IT10=RR.

The Italian head of state summoned Draghi for talks on Wednesday at 1100 GMT after hearing that efforts to salvage the collapsed coalition of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had failed.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

