Italian-German risk premium at highest since May ahead of Italian budget

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The risk premium of Italian government debt over German hit its highest since May on Wednesday ahead of Italy's announcement of its budget plan.

A cabinet meeting on Wednesday is due to sign off on economic forecasts that will form the framework of the 2024 budget.

Italy's government plans to raise its 2024 budget deficit target to between 4.1% and 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), from the 3.7% goal set in April, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

"Spreads versus 10-year Bunds were back above 190bp (on Tuesday) for the first time since May as markets have made room for the lower growth and higher deficits figures which had been floated in the press," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR – a gauge of market sentiment towards the euro area's most indebted countries – was at 194 bps, its highest since May 5.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper)

