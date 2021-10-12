Italian gaming group Sisal files for IPO on Milan Stock Exchange

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published

Italian gaming group Sisal said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to list its shares on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Sisal, which was bought by CVC Capital Partners in 2016, said that IPO would consist of shares sold by the private equity firm.

Deutsche Bank, Equita SIM, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking are the global coordinators in the IPO, while Lazard is the company's financial advisor.

