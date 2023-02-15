Italian fund FSI buys 7.2% stake in asset manager Anima

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italian investment fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) has acquired a 7.2% stake in asset manager Anima Holding ANIM.MI spending 108.7 million euros ($116 million), the bank that conducted the transaction said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.