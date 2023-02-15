Italian fund FSI buys 7.2% stake in asset manager Anima

February 15, 2023 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italian investment fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) has acquired a 7.2% stake in asset manager Anima Holding ANIM.MI spending 108.7 million euros ($116 million), the bank that conducted the transaction said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.