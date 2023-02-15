Italian fund FSI buys 7.2% stake in asset manager Anima

Adds details

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italian investment fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) has spent 109 million euros($116 million)to buy a 7.2% stake in asset manager Anima Holding ANIM.MI, the bank that conducted the transaction said on Wednesday.

FSI had targeted a stake of up to 9%, but it went just above the minimum deal size of 7% offering a premium of 7.5% versus Tuesday's closing price.

FSI used to be an investment vehicle of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) until the Italian state lender last year sold its 39% stake to FSI's partners, including CEO and former Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker Maurizio Tamagnini.

CDP is now one of the investors in the funds managed by FSI.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Cristina Carlevaro)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.