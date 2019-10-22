Italian food group Newlat extends share offer to Oct. 24

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italian food group Newlat said on Tuesday it had extended its share sale to Oct. 24 and cut the size of its offer to 12.7 million shares from 17 million.

The company said it had received orders sufficient to cover all the shares on sale inside the price range of 5.80-7.30 euros a piece. These orders will have to be confirmed by institutional investors under the terms of the revised offer.

The group aims to list on the Milan bourse on Oct. 29.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

