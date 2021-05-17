Commodities

Italian food group Granarolo acquires 100% of British unit, eyes M&A

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published

Italy's Granarolo has taken complete control of its British distributor Granarolo UK, the dairy group said on Monday, adding that it was looking at more acquisitions this year.

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Granarolo has taken complete control of its British distributor Granarolo UK, the dairy group said on Monday, adding that it was looking at more acquisitions this year.

Granarolo, which produces a large range of products including milk, yogurt and mascarpone cheese, said it had bought the 49% of Granarolo UK it did not own in a move to strengthen its footprint in Britain.

This deal follows other transactions by Italian food companies in Britain including the recent purchase of Pasta Evangelist by Barilla and Ferrero's deals last year to acquire Fox's biscuits and Eat Natural's cereal bars.

"The consolidation of Granarolo UK is an important step in the group's growth policy abroad," Granarolo Chairman Gianpiero Calzolari said in a statement.

"During the year we aim to acquire other companies in Italy, Europe and overseas," he added.

Granarolo accounts for more than 10% of all the dairy products Italian food producers sell in Britain and 8.8% of Italy's global dairy exports.

Granarolo UK posted sales worth 60 million euros ($72.89 million) last year, slightly down compared with 2019, the Italian group said.

($1 = 0.8231 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular