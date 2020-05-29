Italian filter maker GVS to list in Milan after COVID-19 boosts sales

Adds details, background

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Italian filter maker GVS aims to launch an initial public offering on the Milan Bourse in June, it said on Friday, after its revenues were lifted by stronger demand for protective masks and filters for medical ventilators amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

The listing would be the first on the Milan stock exchange's main market since the beginning of the year after the coronavirus outbreak put a halt to the European IPO pipeline in March.

The group said on Friday it will offer both new and existing shares - 15% and 85% of the offering respectively - to institutional investors.

GVS, which is owned by the Scagliarini family and based near the northern city of Bologna, provides filters and components for the healthcare, life science and automotive sectors.

The group reported revenues of 227 million euros ($251.9 million) and adjusted core earnings of 62 million euros last year.

For 2020 it expects its adjusted EBITDA to be at least 31.5% of its top line, which is seen rising to 280 million-320 million euros this year.

Goldman Sachs International and Mediobanca are the global coordinators of the deal and Lazard is the financial advisor, confirming a Reuters report from November.

