Italian fashion group Zegna raises guidance for 2022
MILAN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Ermenegildo Zegna JN0.F raised its full-year guidance on Friday after reporting a 21% increase in half-year revenue.
The company, which is listed in New York, said it now expects revenue growth in the mid-teens in percentage terms versus previous guidance for low-teens percentage growth.
It also forecast a "solid improvement" in adjusted earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) having previously spoken only of an improvement.
"While our current performance is strong, including a healthy rebound in the Greater China Region, the global geopolitical and economic outlook remains uncertain," Chairman and CEO Ermenegildo Zegna said in a statement.
"I am confident that we will remain on track, as we execute our strategy to achieve our new 2022 guidance," he added.
The family-controlled group, which controls Italy's luxury menswear brand Zegna and U.S. label Thom Browne, said revenue rose 21% to 729 million euros ($729 million) in the first six months of 2022 while adjusted EBIT rose 24% to 82.7 million euros.
($1 = 0.9994 euros)
(Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Jason Neely)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryZGN
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- VEGOILS-Palm oil ticks higher after Malaysia cuts export duty reference price
- METALS-Shanghai zinc, aluminium prices rally on supply concerns
- METALS-Shanghai zinc touches two-month high on supply concerns
- What's Next for the Raw Material Crisis and How Companies Can Avoid Its Downfalls During Times of Uncertainty