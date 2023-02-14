Commodities

Italian fashion group OTB's luxury brands drive strong 2022 sales

Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

February 14, 2023 — 03:31 am EST

Written by Gavin Jones for Reuters ->

ROME, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italian fashion company OTB on Tuesday posted 2022 sales growth of 12% driven by its luxury brands Jil Sander, Maison Margiela and Marni, and confirmed its interest in potential acquisitions.

The group, which said in September that it aims to list by early 2025, posted full-year revenue of 1.74 billion euros ($1.87 billion) helped by robust sales growth in North America and Asia Pacific.

Total net sales amounted to 1.63 billion euros.

"The forecasts for the coming years indicate further growth for the whole luxury industry," OTB Chairman Renzo Rosso said.

OTB, which stands for Only The Brave, posted a 2022 net profit of 105 million euros, up 72% or 44 million euros from 2021 excluding extraordinary items.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)

(Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Jason Neely)

((gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4232;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.