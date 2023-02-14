Italian fashion group OTB's luxury brands drive strong 2022 sales

ROME, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italian fashion company OTB on Tuesday posted 2022 sales growth of 12% driven by its luxury brands Jil Sander, Maison Margiela and Marni, and confirmed its interest in potential acquisitions.

The group, which said in September that it aims to list by early 2025, posted full-year revenue of 1.74 billion euros ($1.87 billion) helped by robust sales growth in North America and Asia Pacific.

Total net sales amounted to 1.63 billion euros.

"The forecasts for the coming years indicate further growth for the whole luxury industry," OTB Chairman Renzo Rosso said.

OTB, which stands for Only The Brave, posted a 2022 net profit of 105 million euros, up 72% or 44 million euros from 2021 excluding extraordinary items.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)

