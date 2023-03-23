Italian fashion group Kiton interested in IPO but as long-term project

FLORENCE, Italy, March 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Kiton is interested in a potential market listing but sees an initial public offer (IPO) as a long-term project, the fashion group's chief executive said on Thursday.

An IPO "is one of our plans for the future, but not something we do tomorrow morning.. it will take years", CEO Antonio De Matteis said on the sidelines of an event in Florence.

He added that the family owned group, which reported revenues of 160 million euros ($174 million)last year, was focused on growing under its own steam.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene Writing by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Keith Weir)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.