Italian fashion group Kiton interested in IPO but as long-term project

March 23, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by Silvia Ognibene for Reuters ->

FLORENCE, Italy, March 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Kiton is interested in a potential market listing but sees an initial public offer (IPO) as a long-term project, the fashion group's chief executive said on Thursday.

An IPO "is one of our plans for the future, but not something we do tomorrow morning.. it will take years", CEO Antonio De Matteis said on the sidelines of an event in Florence.

He added that the family owned group, which reported revenues of 160 million euros ($174 million)last year, was focused on growing under its own steam.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

