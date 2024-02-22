News & Insights

Italian electric company challenges Venture Global LNG's permit extension request

February 22, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

HOUSTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Italian electric firm Edison SPA EDNn.MI wants US regulators to allow it to challenge Venture Global LNG's request for a one- year extension to complete its Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas(LNG) facility.

The LNG developer last week asked for a one-year extension to complete its Calcasieu Pass gas-export plant, or to receive assurances it did not need an extension.

Edison joins other Venture Global customers including BP PLC BP.L, Shell plc SHEL.L, and Repsol SA REP.MC in asking us regulators for a chance to raise concerns about the proposed extension.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston)

