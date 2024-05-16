News & Insights

Markets
E

Italian Economy Ministry Places Around 2.8% Stake In Eni For EUR 1.4 Bln; Stock Down

May 16, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Italian Economy Ministry, the Ministero dell'Economia e delle Finanze or MEF, announced Thursday the sale of approximately 2.8 percent of the share capital of Italian energy major Eni S.p.A. (E) for a total amount equal to around 1.4 billion euros.

The Ministry will sell 91.97 million ordinary shares of Eni for 14.855 euros per share. The price incorporates a discount of 1.7 percent compared to the closing price of the company's shares recorded on May 15.

The settlement of the transaction will be on May 20. The sale will be by means of an "Accelerated Book Building - ABB" reserved to qualified investors in Italy and international institutional investors.

Following the deal, the stake held by MEF in Eni will decrease to approximately 2 percent of the share capital from approximately 4.8 percent.

Goldman Sachs International, Jefferies and UBS Europe SE acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. White & Case (Europe) LLP acted as legal advisor.

With the deal, MEF completes a transaction that was planned after a buy-back programme of the Company.

In Milan, Eni shares were trading at 14.68 euros, down 2.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

E

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.