Italian economy faces slow growth in 2023 and 2024 -business lobby report

Credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO

October 28, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Italian economy will grow only modestly this year and even more slowly in 2024 as it feels the impact of high inflation and an increase in interest rates, a report from the country's main business lobby Confindustria said on Saturday.

The report estimated that Italian GDP would grow by 0.7% this year and by only 0.5% in 2024, below levels forecast by the Italian government.

The government last month trimmed its forecast for full-year 2023 GDP growth to 0.8% from a previous 1% projection made in April, and cut the outlook for 2024 to 1.2% from 1.5%.

"After the perilous rollercoaster ride of the last three

years, the Italian economy is once again sliding towards the modest growth rates that characterised it in the previous decades," said the autumn report from Confindustria's Centro Studi research department.

The Italian economy grew by 3.7% last year which the report said was fuelled in particular by higher spending on services as consumers dug into savings built up during the COVID lockdowns.

