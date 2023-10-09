News & Insights

Italian economic weakness to continue, real wages below 2009 level - ISTAT

Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

October 09, 2023 — 11:28 am EDT

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

Adds comments on inflation, wages in paragraphs 3-4, impact of EU funds on economy, background in paragraphs 5-6

ROME, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italian economic weakness is likely to continue in coming months amid tighter credit conditions and the erosion of family finances due to inflation and stagnant salaries, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Monday.

A major spike in prices last year pushed real wages in Italy below 2009 levels, ISTAT said in testimony on the government's 2024 budget framework.

"Elements holding back growth are linked to tighter credit access conditions for households and businesses, and the slow recovery of household purchasing power," ISTAT said.

Italian gross domestic product fell by 0.4% in the second quarter from the previous three months due to weak domestic demand, ISTAT reported last month.

It will issue a flash estimate for the third quarter on Oct. 31.

The statistics bureau said a boost to Italian investments and growth from European Union (EU) post-pandemic recovery funds should become more evident starting from next year.

Italy on Monday said it had received 18.5 billion euros ($19.50 billion) from the EU as payment of an overdue third tranche of the funds.

($1 = 0.9486 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Federico Maccioni editing by Gavin Jones)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.