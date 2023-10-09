Italian economic weakness to continue, real wages below 2009 level - ISTAT

Adds comments on inflation, wages in paragraphs 3-4, impact of EU funds on economy, background in paragraphs 5-6

ROME, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italian economic weakness is likely to continue in coming months amid tighter credit conditions and the erosion of family finances due to inflation and stagnant salaries, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Monday.

A major spike in prices last year pushed real wages in Italy below 2009 levels, ISTAT said in testimony on the government's 2024 budget framework.

"Elements holding back growth are linked to tighter credit access conditions for households and businesses, and the slow recovery of household purchasing power," ISTAT said.

Italian gross domestic product fell by 0.4% in the second quarter from the previous three months due to weak domestic demand, ISTAT reported last month.

It will issue a flash estimate for the third quarter on Oct. 31.

The statistics bureau said a boost to Italian investments and growth from European Union (EU) post-pandemic recovery funds should become more evident starting from next year.

Italy on Monday said it had received 18.5 billion euros ($19.50 billion) from the EU as payment of an overdue third tranche of the funds.

($1 = 0.9486 euros)

