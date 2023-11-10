News & Insights

Italian digital lender Illimity posts robust Q3 results, confirms outlook

November 10, 2023 — 01:05 am EST

Written by Alessandro Parodi for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian challenger bank Illimity Bank ILTY.MI said on Friday its net profit grew by 19% year-on year in the third quarter thanks to an acceleration in profitability of its core business, including financing to small-medium-enterprises.

The digital lender and bad loan specialist said its net income in the July-September period was 22.8 million euros ($24.32 million) compared with 19.1 million euros a year before.

It added it would increase non-distributable reserves instead of paying a one-off windfall tax, making use of an opt-out clause in the law, for an amount not yet disclosed.

Based on the latest results, the Milan-based bank said it is confident it can reach its growth targets for the year.

($1 = 0.9376 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((alessandro.parodi@thomsonreuters.com))

