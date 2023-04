ROME, April 17 (Reuters) - Italian Design Brands, a hub of high-quality Italian furniture and design companies, said on Monday it plans to list on Euronext Milan, with an IPO expected by early May.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.