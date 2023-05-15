News & Insights

Italian Design Brands successfully completes IPO for Milan listing

May 15, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian Design Brands (IDB), a hub of Italian furniture and lighting companies, said on Monday it had successfully closed its initial public offering.

IDB offered shares in its IPO at a fixed price of 10.88 euros, implying a market capitalisation of 293 million euros ($323 million).

The company, whose brands include Gervasoni furniture and Davide Groppi lighting, will start trading in Milan on May 18. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Keith Weir)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.