Italian Design Brands prices IPO at 10.88 euros per share

May 02, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Gianluca Semeraro and Francesca Piscioneri for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian Design Brands (IDB), a hub comprising Italian furniture and lighting companies, on Tuesday priced shares of its initial public offering (IPO) at 10.88 euros, valuing the company at 293 million euros ($322 million).

The free float will equal 27.5% of the company's share capital, including a full exercise of the greenshoe option, it said, adding the offer would be launched by the middle of May.

It will include newly-issued shares worth 70 million euros, as well as existing ordinary shares in IDB, whose brands include Gervasoni furniture and Davide Groppi lighting.

On Monday Tamburi Investment Partners TIP.MIsaid it had agreed to buy a majority stake in IDB's parent company, valuing the business at 220 million euros ahead of the capital increase.

Under the agreement, TIP will invest 72 million euros to buy a 51% stake of Investindesign, which holds a majority stake in IDB capital, it said. TIP said it could raise its stake in Investindesign to 70%

The execution of the initial investment agreement is strictly conditional on listing IDB shares on the Italian stock market by June 30.

Citigroup and Equita will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO.

($1 = 0.9100 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Francesca Piscioneri Editing by David Goodman and Keith Weir)

