Italian Design Brands prices IPO at 10.88 euros per share

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian Design Brands (IDB), a hub of Italian furniture and design companies, on Tuesday priced shares of its initial public offering (IPO) at 10.88 euros.

The company said it would launch the offer by mid-May and will have a market capitalisation of 293 million euros ($321.98 million).

The free float will equal 27.5% of the company's share capital, including a full exercise of the greenshoe option, it said.

($1 = 0.9100 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro Editing by David Goodman)

