Italian debt set for its best week since 2019

May 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday but were set for big weekly falls, with benchmark Italian debt seeing its best weekly performance since 2019 thanks to a repricing of rate-hike bets in the face of a darkening economic outlook.

Borrowing costs across the bloc have surged this year as investors braced for a series of rate hikes from the European Central Bank to contain inflation.

But battered bond markets have seen a remarkable turnaround this week as growth fears resurfaced, knocking equity markets and renewing demand for safe-haven bonds.

That also prompted investors to cover positions on bond prices falling further, and yields rising.

In the euro zone, yields on Italian debt, among the key beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, have dropped the most.

Ten-year yields were up 6 basis points (bps) at 2.78% IT10YT=RR in what has been a volatile week of trade, still well below a more than three-year high of 3.23% hit on Monday.

Down 36 bps this week, they were set for their best weekly performance since August 2019 IT10YT=RR.

The closely watched premium over German 10-year yields fell to 185 bps, from over 200 bps earlier in the week, which had been the highest since May 2020. DE10IT10=RR

"That's mainly a positioning led move and people getting caught a bit short with widening being quite the consensus trade," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

The moves in Italian debt came as investors reduced their bets on ECB rate hikes this year, with money markets now pricing in around 81 bps of hikes by year-end, compared with 95 bps at the start of the week. ECBWATCH

"When we speak with clients, (Italy) is still a major concern with them, especially with the ECB ending net (asset purchases) and what comes next. I think people are cautious about what could happen," McCallum added.

An energy crisis, stringent measures to contain COVID-19 in China and a determination by central banks to tame inflation with tighter monetary policies have heightened uncertainty for the global economy.

Renewed demand for safe-haven debt has taken the edge off a relentless surge in government bond yields.

Germany's 10-year yield, the bloc's benchmark, are down 25 bps this week, set for its best weekly performance since the first week of March. They were a touch higher on Friday at 0.88% DE10YT=RR and are still up 106 bps in the year so far.

"The market deserves a break after having tripled in yield, when they went from around -0.5% to 1%," said Nick Hayes, head of sterling rates and credit at AXA IM, London, referring to the Bund yield.

