Italian court rules that furnace at ArcelorMittal plant can keep operating -source

An Italian court ruled on Tuesday that one of three blast furnaces at ArcelorMittal's Ilva steel plant need not be shut down despite concerns it breaches safety rules, a legal source said.

The decision overturns a previous order from a local magistrate that the furnace should be closed following the death of a worker at the troubled plant.

ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, announced in November that it was pulling out of a 2018 deal to buy the loss-making Ilva, giving the closure order as one of the reasons behind its move. It argued that it could not produce sufficient steel from the remaining furnaces to return the firm to profit.

Tuesday's ruling removes a potential hurdle in talks between state-appointed commissioners and ArcelorMittal to revive the 2018 deal.

