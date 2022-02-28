Markets

Italian court rejects TIM's appeal against Antitrust's 116 mln euro fine

Elvira Pollina Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court rejected an appeal by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI against a 116 million euro ($130 million) fine from the country's competition watchdog, a court document showed.

In 2020 the competition authority fined Telecom Italia (TIM) for abusing its dominant position in the broadband market in an attempt to obstruct the entrance of rivals.

($1 = 0.8907 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Cristina Carlevaro editing by Francesca Landini)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

