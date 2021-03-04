Italian court lifts special administration for Uber Italia

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - A Milan court on Thursday lifted the judicial supervision imposed on an Italian unit of Uber Technologies UBER.N after the company complied with all the orders made by the judges, a court document showed.

On Wednesday, a public prosecutor had asked the court to revoke the so-called special administration, which was ordered last year as part of an investigation into alleged exploitation of food delivery riders.

"Uber Italy ... can now present itself on the food delivery market with a new management model that is uniquely geared towards promoting transparency and legality", the court document said.

The judges also wrote their decision was influenced by the fact Uber had quickly complied with all their requests.

Uber Italia had no immediate comment on Thursday.

On Wednesday, in response to the prosecutor's request to revoke the special administration, it had said: "Today's decision is the result of several months of hard work in which we have strived to provide couriers with a safe, rewarding and flexible working environment," adding it would continue to collaborate with the authorities.

The company was placed under judicial supervision in May 2020 while magistrates looked into a case involving around 1,000 delivery riders who were allegedly paid three euros per hour to deliver meals.

Uber Italia said at the time that it had made its Uber Eats platform available to restaurants and couriers in full respect of the law and it condemned any form of illegal intermediation.

A company put under special administration can continue to operate but is run by court-appointed administrators instead of its usual management team. The administrators have to send regular reports to the judges.

Uber Eats Italy is also among the four companies that last month were forced by the Milan public prosecutor's office to hire more than 60,000 riders at the end of an investigation into the working conditions of riders.

