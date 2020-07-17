Italian court gives final approval to builder Astaldi's rescue plan

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published

An Italian court has given final approval to a plan to rescue ailing Italian construction company Astaldi, paving the way for a tie-up with bigger rival Webuild, formerly known as Salini Impregilo.

MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - An Italian court has given final approval to a plan to rescue ailing Italian construction company Astaldi AST.MI, paving the way for a tie-up with bigger rival Webuild WBD.MI, formerly known as Salini Impregilo.

In April, a majority of Astaldi's creditors voted in favour of the plan, but Astaldi needed the court go-ahead to exit a Chapter 11-like creditor protection scheme agreed under a rescue plan worked out with Webuild.

Under the plan, Webuild is now expected to get a majority stake in Astaldi to create a national champion and help consolidate the construction sector with backing from state lender CDP.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Mark Potter)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More