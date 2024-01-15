Italian court clears way to cut gas supplies to former Ilva steel works

(Adds ADI comment and plan to appeal court decision in paragraph 5)

By Emilio Parodi

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Monday cleared the way for energy companies to cut off gas supplies to steel company Acciaierie d'Italia (ADI), majority owned by multinational steel giant ArcelorMittal , over mounting debts.

Weighed down by an increase in energy prices and a drop in rolled steel coil prices, ADI has run short of cash and has accumulated a huge debt pile with suppliers, particularly energy giant Eni .

Italian gas infrastructure firm Snam Rete Gas had asked for the gas supply to be stopped because ADI accumulated more than 200 million euros ($220 million) in outstanding payments.

The administrative court (TAR) of the Lombardy region rejected on Monday ADI's appeal against Snam's request, effectively ending an extension that had been granted by judges in October to the business previously known as Ilva.

ADI said in a statement it would appeal the decision before the Council of State, a higher administrative court. Snam was not immediately available to comment.

The ruling is a headache for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, which is trying to avoid the closure of ADI, which would cost thousands of jobs and have serious knock-on effects for the Italian manufacturing sector.

ADI's main plant in the southern Italian city of Taranto is one of the largest in Europe, and is a major employer in Italy's under-developed south.

ArcelorMittal , the world's second largest steelmaker, owns 62% of the group. State-owned investment agency Invitalia has the remaining 38%.

Italian industry minister Adolfo Urso said on Thursday "drastic action" was needed to relaunch the business after ArcelorMittal rejected a government plan to keep it afloat.

The Meloni government is seeking an agreement with ArcelorMittal that would facilitate the company's exit from ADI without triggering a legal dispute, according to people familiar with the matter.

As a short-term solution the government is considering placing the business under special administration, appointing one or more commissioners to avoid it being shut down.

This would be similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States, allowing a business or individual to reorganize its debts and obligations. It could also help the government buy time while looking for a new industrial partner for ADI.

